Culture - Sports Thai ethnic people’s traditional brocade weaving Thai ethnic people in the Northwestern region are renowned for their traditional craft of brocade weaving that has been preserved for many generations.

Culture - Sports Vietnam prepare for World Cup 2022 qualifiers Vietnam’s national team will begin a training course at the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) Football Training Centre in the northern province of Hung Yen on August 18 to prepare for the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifiers.