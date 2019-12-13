In Vietnam, it is estimated that 1.8 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated every year, with plastic consumption increasing 16-18 percent annually. (Photo: VNA)

In Vietnam, it is estimated that 1.8 million tonnes of plastic waste are generated every year, with plastic consumption increasing 16-18 percent annually. Vietnam is listed among the top five countries responsible for about 13 million tonnes of plastic dumped in the oceans every year.Statistics from Vietnam’s Association of Plastic illustrate the scale of the problem. In 1990, each Vietnamese person consumed 3.8kg of plastic per year, but 25 years later, the figure hit 41kg.And plastic straws are high on the list of the most common objects fouling the seas. They are routinely among the 10 most collected items in beach cleanup programs, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.One study published earlier this year estimated as many as 8.3 billion plastic straws pollute the world's beaches. They are rarely recycled and can take more than 100 years to degrade in water.Straws, therefore, have become the villain of recent environmental campaigns across the world and in Vietnam in particular./.