Business New code of conduct for brokers, securities firms A new code of conduct will be introduced in 2020 to improve the ethical standards of brokerage firms and brokers, according to the Vietnam Association of Securities Businesses (VASB).

Business Dong Thap province to expand area under mango Dong Thap province, the Mekong Delta’s largest mango producer, plans to increase the area under the fruit to 10,000ha next year, a top agriculture official has said.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on December 26 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on December 26, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam seeks to develop modern livestock industry Policies on planning, science-technology, finance, commerce and training human resources, have contributed to turning the country’s livestock industry into a strong commodity production sector.