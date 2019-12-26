Vietnamese businesses join trade promotion event in Russia
A business-to-business discussion was conducted to study difficulties, advantages, and recommendations of Vietnamese firms. (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Six Vietnamese businesses, including Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), participated in a trade promotion event in Russia’s Kaluga city on December 23-24.
The function was jointly held by the Russia-Vietnam friendship association and the export promotion centre of Russia’s Kalyga Oblast.
A business-to-business discussion was conducted to study difficulties, advantages, and recommendations of Vietnamese firms.
Afterwards, Vietnamese enterprises visited manufacturing plants in Russia.
Twenty-five Russian businesses registered to join trade promotion with Vietnamese counterparts in various fields such as food, fertiliser, and equipment manufacturing.
With a developed economy, Kaluga has attracted many investors, Marina Tumanova, an expert from the Kaluga export promotion centre said.
She added that the centre prepared a list of Russian partners for the Vietnamese side to select.
The direction of promotion this time is made-in-Russia food, agricultural equipment, and fertiliser, she noted./.