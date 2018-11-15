Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau (L) visits Vietnam's booths (Source: VNA)

– Vietnamese businesses are displaying their products and services at the 38th India International Trade Fair (IITF 2018) in New Delhi, India which opened on November 14.Via their participation, they expected that the fair will match them with potential partners as it brought together over 1,000 Indian and foreign businesses.Ambassador of Vietnam to India Pham Sanh Chau attended the opening ceremony of Vietnamese booths at the fair.IITF is the largest annual fair in India, trading multi-products, like consumer goods, processed food, apparels, footwear, décor products, fine arts articles, cosmetics, electronic-telecom devices, finance-banking services, and tours.At the 2017 event, Vietnam was chosen as a “counterpart country”.It is running through to November 27.Vietnam’s export turnover to India in the first nine months of 2018 hit 5.1 billion USD.India was one of Vietnam’s three export markets posting the highest growth, totalling more than 20 percent during January-September, along with China and the Republic of Korea (RoK).The two countries are working to lift two-way trade to 15 million USD by 2020.Vietnam mainly shipped coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, aquatic products to India and imported vegetable and fruit saplings, cotton, maize, pharmaceutical products, medicines, and cattle feed.-VNA