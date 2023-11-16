Participants at the meeting (Photo: doanthanhnien.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam received in Hanoi on November 16 a delegation of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP)’s Youth Wing, who attended the 2023 Vietnam-Cambodia youth friendship meeting, led by its vice president Sean Borath.



Lam, who is the Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam, expressed his belief that young generations of Vietnam and Cambodia will continue to expand cooperation and exchange, contributing to fostering sustainable and long-lasting solidarity and friendship between the people and youth of the two countries.



Agencies and youth organisations of the two countries, including the HCYU Central Committee and CPP Central Commitee’s Youth Wing, as well as the Vietnam Youth Federation and the Union of Youth Federation of Cambodia will continue to promote cooperation to further enhance the relationship, he said.



For his part, Sean Borath, who is also Secretary of State of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, suggested that in the coming time, the youth organisations of the two countries will continue to actively strengthen education for young people on good neighbourly relations and traditional friendship. The two sides should effectively deploy the contents of the cooperation agreement between the HCYU Central Committee and the CPP Central Commitee’s Youth Wing for 2023-2025 period.



The same day, Secretary of HCYU Central Committee Lam also received a delegation of the Union of Youth Federation of Cambodia to the 2023 Vietnam - Cambodia Youth Friendship Meeting, led by its Vice President Dam Dariny, who is also Secretary of State of the Ministry of National Defence./.