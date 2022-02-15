Vietnamese community in Chile celebrates Tet festival
The Vietnamese Embassy in Chile has held the “Xuan Que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme for Vietnamese community in the South American country as part of the celebrations of the Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet).
The event was attended by many Chilean guests who are local authorities, former ambassadors to Vietnam, representatives from the Chile-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, as well as cultural, art and friendship organisations with Vietnam.
Participants enjoyed various performances, traditional food of Vietnam during Tet.
A Vietnamese residing in Chile said that the programme makes her feel at home with warm atmosphere of Tet, the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.
As part of the programme, Ambassador Pham Truong Giang presented the second prize of the National External Information Service Awards to the Chile-Vietnam Cultural Friendship Institute and the Chile University TV and Radio Broadcasting Station./.