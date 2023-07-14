Society HCM City faces low fertility rate, population aging Ho Chi Minh City is among the 21 cities and provinces with the lowest fertility rate in the country, heard a local ceremony on July 14 to launch a communication campaign integrated with providing population quality improvement services in areas with low fertility rates this year.

Society Appeal court upholds sentence for anti-state propagandist The High-level People's Court in Hanoi upheld the sentence handed down at the first-instance trial to an anti-state propagandist during an appeal trial on July 13.

Society Vietnam successful in reducing multidimensional poverty: UNDP Vietnam is one of 25 countries that have reduced their MPI (Multidimensional Poverty Index) by 50%, according to a recent report published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

Videos Four regional coordinating councils established Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed decisions on the establishment of the coordinating councils for the northern and coastal central region, the southeastern region, the Red River Delta region, and the Central Highlands region.