Vietnamese Consulate General presents gifts to Souphanouvong University of Laos
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang and the Vietnamese Business Association in Northern Laos on July 14 presented gifts to lecturers and students of the Vietnamese language section of the Souphanouvong University.
Consul General Kieu Thi Hang Phuc congratulated the Lao university on its achievements over the past nearly two decades, helping train high-quality personnel for the country.
The organisers presented one computer, 15 headphones and one bluetooth speaker to the university, along with scholarships to students with outstanding academic achievements in the 2022-2023 year, with total funding of 17.2 million LAK (897 USD).
Dr. Soulideth Keoboualaphet, vice president of the university, thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, the Consulate General and the business association for their support, pledging that the university’s teachers and students will make greater efforts to contribute to preserving and promoting the friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.