Culture - Sports Hair-washing festival a cultural feature of White Thai people The Ap Ho Chieng Festival, or New Year Shampoo Festival, is held by the White Thai ethnic minority on lunar December 30 in Khong Lao commune in Phong Tho district, the northern province of Lai Chau. The festival plays an important role in the local spiritual and cultural life.

Travel World’s longest glass bridge inaugurated in Son La province The People’s Committee of Son La province held the inauguration ceremony of a 632-metre-long glass bridge in Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district on May 28.

Culture - Sports Mural depicting Vietnam-US friendship inaugurated A ceramic mural, Tinh huu nghi Viet My (The Vietnam-US Friendship), has been inaugurated at the new US-Vietnam Cooperation Centre in Hanoi.