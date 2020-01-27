Society Province suspends tourists’ entry, exit through int’l border gate The Department of Culture Sports and Tourism of the northern border province of Lao Cai has issued a document asking the tourism firms operating in the locality to suspend the entry and exit for tourists at the Lao Cai International Border Gate to China’s regions facing the risk of the acute pneumonia disease caused by the nCoV.

Society Deputy PM orders top priority to epidemic prevention, fighting Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has stressed the need to continue giving top priority to the endemic prevention and fighting, as the nCoV is spreading.

Society No Vietnamese students in China infected with nCoV so far: embassy The 17 Vietnamese students and their relatives in Wuhan city, the Chinese province of Hubei, where an acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) is raging, are currently in stable health and psychological condition, the Vietnamese Embassy in China said on January 26.