Business 19th Vietnam-China border trade fair opens in Lao Cai The 19th Vietnam-China border economic and trade fair kicked off in Lao Cai city of the northern province of the same name on November 12.

Business Vietnam urged to promote circular economy Vietnam should act fast to switch to the circular economy, heard a workshop on promoting the no-carbon circular economy held in Hanoi on November 12.

Business Workshop looks to bolster Vietnam-India trade The Embassy of Vietnam in India and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) of India recently held a workshop which focused on measures to bolster Vietnam – India trade.