Vietnamese goods fair in Melbourne to be held this month
Footwear is among Vietnam's main export items to Australia. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese goods fair will be held by the HCM City People’s Committee in Melbourne, Australia from November 26 – 28, featuring 34 exhibitors from both countries.
The 50-booth fair will take place at Pullman Hotel Melbourne Albert Park to showcase HCM City’s 11 groups of key products.
The fair aims to introduce HCM City’s best products and services to consumers in Melbourne and to create a platform for business networking between companies of both sides, he said. “In return, we are also welcoming products from Melbourne and Victoria State to HCM City,” he added.
Currently, Australia is Vietnam’s eighth largest trade partner and HCM City’s 18th biggest investor with 197 FDI projects in the southern hub.
Trade between HCM City and Australia has been on the rise since the ASEAN – Australia – New Zealand Free Trade Area (AANZFTA) took effect in 2010. Last year, two-way trade totalled nearly 979 million USD with exports from HCM City growing 2.72 percent from 2017 to 578.5 million USD.
HCM City mainly exports computers, electronics and parts, textile and garment, footwear and machinery to Australia.
The city plans to organise a variety of activities and events on the sidelines of the fair to beef up friendship and cooperation between the two sides. A highlight will be a seminar on potential of the Australian market and opportunities for Vietnamese products, expected to gather about 100 – 120 firms from both sides.
The city’s leaders will also review the progress of the opening of a HCM City trade and investment promotion centre in Melbourne and meet Vietnamese and Australian business leaders./.