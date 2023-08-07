Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Japan Economic Cultural Cooperation Centre (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Asia-Japan Economic Cultural Cooperation Centre, aiming to introduce Vietnam’s trade and culture as well as spreading cultural values of Asian countries, was inaugurated on August 6 in Osaka, Japan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ta Duc Minh, Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Japan, emphasised that Vietnam-Japan relations have witnessed fine developments over recent times, adding that the Vietnamese community has become the second largest in Japan with about 500,000 people.

Minh expressed his belief that the centre will effectively promote its function as a place for cultural and economic exchanges, thereby introducing Vietnamese cultural characteristics and promoting local products in Japan.

Osaka city, Japan (Photo: Boutiquejapan)

For his part, Vu Hoang Duc, chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Gunma Prefecture, said that the centre will be an ideal place to introduce Vietnamese culture and display high-quality goods from both Vietnam and other Asian nations.

Furthermore, it also represents a prime venue for organising cultural and artistic events for the Vietnamese community in Japan, as well as being a place for investment promotion forums to link Vietnamese businesses to Asian countries./.