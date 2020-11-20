Business Danish firms offered chances to access Vietnamese market A signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on the launch of the first interface for Danish brands in Lazada, one of the modern e-commerce platforms in Vietnam, was held on November 19.

Business Vietnam among Asia-Pacific economies with fastest per-capita GDP rise: Bloomberg Vietnam is projected to be one of the economies posting big gains in the world’s per-capita income rankings during the quarter-century through 2025, according to data analysed by Bloomberg.

Business Dak Lak, Saint Petersburg explore chances for investment links A teleconference between the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and Saint Petersburg city of Russia was held on November 19 to explore investment cooperation chances between the two sides.

Business Vietnam to be one of fastest-growing economies in 2021: Moody's Analytics Moody's Analytics, a unit of Moody’s Corporation, has forecast Vietnam, together with China and Hong Kong (China), would see the fastest growth in 2021, thus making the Asia-Pacific region lead the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.