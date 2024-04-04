The signed protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese durian exported to China has created an opportunity for Vietnam to develop its durian industry in a modern, quality, safe, and sustainable manner, the agency said.

According to the department, the successful entry of frozen durian products into the Chinese market will create an important step forward for the Vietnamese durian industry. Vietnam's durian industry is likely to surpass Thailand and dominate the Chinese market if Vietnamese growers focus on renovating cultivation techniques and improving the quality of products, it added.

The General Administration of Customs of China has so far approved 708 farming area and 168 packaging facility codes for Vietnamese durian products.

Currently, Vietnam has more than 112,000 ha of durian under cultivation, accounting for 9% of the country's total fruit tree area. The main importers of this fruit are China, Thailand, Japan, and the US./.

VNA