Vietnam currently has more than 110,000 ha of durian cultivation, yielding nearly 850,000 tonnes per year, mostly in the Central Highlands, Mekong Delta, Southeast and South Central coast.

The price advantage and popularity of import markets have put Vietnamese durian in a higher position than many other crops such as pepper, dragon fruit, and rubber.

This has been seen from the results of durian exports in recent times as there is no agricultural product that has just reached the world market and has quickly brought in billions of dollars in turnover like durian.

Among the markets consuming the most durian, China remains a potential market for Vietnamese durian fruit. In particular, while durian-growing countries only harvest it seasonally, Vietnam can harvest it all year round.

However, the Chinese market currently has set out requirements for the quality of durian exports. If durian growers do not focus on product design and quality, it will be difficult to capitalize on highly lucrative export markets./.

VNA