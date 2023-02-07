At the event (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in France recently held a Lunar New Year gathering, with overseas Vietnamese and international friends taking part.



It was the first in-person get-together after two years of cancellation and one year of online gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the event, Vice Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Grégoire said the year 2023 holds significance for ties between Vietnam and France as it marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam, the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership.



Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang, for his part, lauded Paris authorities for their activities toward the people, including the Vietnamese community living there, as well as their commitments to Ile-de-France region in its cooperation with Vietnam, especially in heritage projects.



On the occasion, he called on the overseas Vietnamese and French friends to actively join important activities of the bilateral ties this year, firstly the 12th conference on decentralised cooperation between Vietnam and France scheduled for April 13-15 in Hanoi, as well as major economic and cultural events to be held in both countries throughout the year.



Participants at the event were treated to Vietnamese traditional dishes and music performances./.

VNA