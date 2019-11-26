Business SBV tightens lending regulations with bad loans on the rise The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has taken steps to tighten regulations over banks’ use of short-term deposits, reducing its ratio used to finance medium and long term loans from 60 percent now to 40 percent by September next year.

Business Van Don economic zone management board established The government has decided to establish a management board for Van Don Economic Zone in the northeastern coastal province of Quaang Ninh.

Society Vietnamese enterprises raise awareness about SDGs Many Vietnamese enterprises lack understanding about sustainable development goals (SDGs) and are not applying them to their business, Tran Thi Lan Anh, deputy general secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said at a forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 25.