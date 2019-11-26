Vietnamese firms attend water technology expo in Israel
A number of Vietnamese firms have attended the 8th World Water Technology and Environment Control Conference and Exhibition (WATEC Israel 2019) in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A discussion at WATEC Israel 2019 (Photo: moit.gov.vn)
Tel Aviv (VNA) – A number of Vietnamese firms have attended the 8th World Water Technology and Environment Control Conference and Exhibition (WATEC Israel 2019) in Tel Aviv, Israel.
The focus of WATEC 2019 was “Water Stewardship and Innovation – Driving global leadership in the responsible planning management and protection of water.” The expo, held from November 19 – 21, featured over 100 booths and attracted thousands visitors from 26 countries and territories around the world. It also saw presentations by 60 local and foreign speakers.
The event provided experts, business leaders and investors with latest information and trends in water management and treatment and provided areas for displaying advanced models and technologies in wastewater treatment.
Le Tien Truong, CEO of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) delivered a speech at a discussion titled “Solving the water problems of developing countries” in which he talked about the development of Vietnam’s textile and garment industry as well as the neccessity of advanced water management technology to sustainably develop the industry.
Sapasi 1 Limited Company, a Vietnamese provider of water management and quality control solutions, run a booth at the expo to showcase its wastewater treatment technologies./.