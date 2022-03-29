Business FLC Chairman Trinh Van Quyet arrested for stock market manipulation The Ministry of Public Security's Investigation Police Agency on March 29 decided to launch criminal proceedings against and arrest Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the FLC Group Joint Stock Company, pending investigations into suspicion of stock market manipulation.

Business SMEs to increase online exports Many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) plan to increase cross-border trade for their products via e-commerce platforms to promote exports in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnamese furniture firms strive to further join global supply chain The Vietnam Furniture Matching Week 2022, a major event of the domestic wood and furniture sector this year, will take place from April 13-20 in Ho Chi Minh City, heard a press conference on March 29.

Business Bac Giang province moves to boost lychee export to US The People’s Committee of northern Bac Giang province and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a teleconference on March 29 to promote the export of lychee, a local specialty, to the US.