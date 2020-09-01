Vietnamese firms leave good impression despite COVID-19: Sputnik
Vietnamese businesses in Russia have still stood firm and left a good impression amid the COVID-19 crisis, affirmed an article recently posted on Russian news agency Sputnik.
The article cited Novostil company as an example. The company, set up in 2009 in the garment field, produced 100,000-150,000 face masks a day when the COVID-19 was at its peak in Russia.
The company’s founder and director Do Canh Hung reportedly said that overcoming difficulties caused by the disease, his company has paid attention to improving employees’ health, and signed contracts to produce face masks and protective gears to promptly meet Russians’ demands.
Many Vietnamese firms have exerted efforts to stabilise their operation and ensure salaries for employees on schedule.
In addition, Novostil and many other companies such as Amber Tour, Russia Impression, and Dong Xanh have actively participated in charity activities.
They have contributed to fund-raising campaigns launched by the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, and presented clothes and cash to orphanages in the country.
Many businesses have become members of a community-based disease prevention committee which supports patients and advises others on self-protective behavior in each phase of the pandemic, the article wrote, adding that Russians highly evaluate the wholehearted support of Vietnamese enterprises./.