A cow is fed at a Vinamilk cattle farm (Photo vietnamfinance.vn)

Five Vietnamese companies are among the 300 largest and fastest-growing businesses in Asia, according to Nikkei Asia Review's exclusive ranking.They are Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk), Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), FPT Corporation (FPT), PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas) and real estate firm Vingroup.The firms were recognised for their market value and growth potential.Vinamilk, Vietcombank and PV Gas were also among top 100 companies in Asia. They ranked 25th, 54th and 84th, respectively.The rankings were based on the firms' five-year average growth in revenue and net profit, return-on-equity (ROE) ratio, net profit margin and shareholder equity (to-asset) ratio.Apart from FPT, the other companies are also among the top 10 largest listed firms on the Vietnamese stock market.Vingroup (HoSE: VIC) is the largest with a market value of nearly 390 trillion VND (16.8 billion USD) as of July 11.Vingroup is followed by Vietcombank (274.4 trillion VND, HoSE: VCB), Vinamilk (218 trillion VND, HoSE: VNM) and PV Gas (203 trillion VND, HoSE: GAS).FPT Corporation (HoSE: FPT) has a much smaller market capitalisation than the other companies. As of July 11, its market value was nearly 32 trillion VND.Of the top 300 companies in Asia, mainland China is home to the most with 81 companies, followed by India (44), the Republic of Korea (42), Taiwan (40), Indonesia and Thailand (25 each), Malaysia (22) and Singapore (21).-VNS/VNA