Vietnamese firms seek food business chances in India
A booth of Vietnam at the fair (Photo: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – With support from the trade office of the Vietnamese Embassy in India, many Vietnamese firms participated the third international exhibition and trade fair (Indus Food 2020) held in India’s Uttar Pradesh state from January 8-10, seeking business and cooperation chances in confectionery, drinks and fruit.
Representatives of the firms said the event is a good chance for them to popularise Vietnam’s farm produces and foods to importers from India and the world, as well as for the products to penetrate the potential market in India.
Held by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Indus Food 2020 saw many contacts between partners on its sideline. It is one of the largest international trade fairs on food, processed food and drinks that attracted the participation of nearly 1,000 Indian and international firms. Organisers hoped the event will become a world’s supermarket in the field./.
