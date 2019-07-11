Vo Tan Thanh, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s HCM City Branch, speaks at the seminar (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises are set to take part in the Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit (VG GES) 2019 to be held in October in Goa, India, delegates have told a seminar to introduce the event in Ho Chi Minh City.The expo will focus on business opportunities in the Indian state, bringing customers, manufacturers, importers, exporters, buyers and sellers, service providers, professionals, traders, infrastructure providers and others together.A knowledge summit will be organised concurrently, with various topics such as opportunities in the global pharma and bio-tech sector, lessons from key eco-friendly global tourist hubs, emerging trends in global wellness and medical tourism, and prospects in the global agro and food processing industry delivered by various national and international speakers.Speaking at the seminar, Indian Consul General in HCM City K Srikar Reddy said: “Participating in the Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit will provide opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to co-operate with Indian enterprises for mutual benefit in the fields of agriculture and food, building materials, construction, real estate, tourism, wellness, light engineering, pharmaceuticals, bio-tech, shipbuilding, IT, and services.”Vo Tan Thanh, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s HCM City Branch, said India and Vietnam are both dynamic and rapidly developing economies in Asia.Bilateral trade and investment remain low compared to the potential of the two sides meaning there is still a lot of room to enhance them, he said.“Vietnam wishes to work together with India in India's leading programmes such as Make in India, Start-up India and Digital India as well as the Vibrant Global Expo and Summit series of exhibitions, which have been initiated in recent years.“We hope that Vietnamese enterprises in the fields of agricultural products and food processing, emerging technology, electrical engineering, real estate, building materials, IT, pharmaceutical and microbiological technology, travel, health tourism and medical treatment, and shipbuilding will actively participate in the Vietnamese delegation sent by the VCCI to the summit,” he said.Goa is a small coastal state in western India with a population of 1.5 million. It is one of the fastest growing states in India with the highest per capita income in India and has strength in pharmaceuticals, mining and tourism.Parth Nair, who is in charge of Vibrant Goa, spoke about the benefits that international delegates would get by participating in the event, including complimentary boarding and lodging for three days, site visits to top companies, investment opportunities, B2G meetings with government officials, and others.-VNA