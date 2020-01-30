Culture - Sports Ceremony marks 1980th anniversary of Trung sisters’ uprising A ceremony was held at the national relic site dedicated to national heroines - Trung Trac and Trung Nhi - in Hanoi on January 30 (the 6th day of the lunar year) to mark the 1980th anniversary of the uprising led by the Trung sisters.

Culture - Sports Young artisan revolutionises ceramic craft Dare to think different and take a risk – that’s the path young artisan Vu Nhu Quynh has taken to succeed.

Culture - Sports Weightlifters on way to berths at Tokyo Olympic Games Vietnam’s weightlifters bagged 10 gold medals on the two competition days of the recent 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Rome, signalling a good start for the sport in the year, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s vovinam takes on the world Traditional martial arts have been developing for centuries in Vietnam, with hundreds of styles nationwide, including Nam Hong Son, Tay Son Binh Dinh and Vovinam. Vietnamese styles have been become popular around the world thanks to their typical characters and practicality.