Vietnamese footballer to play for Spanish futsal club
Vietnamese futsal player Pham Duc Hoa has signed a contract to play for O Parrulo Ferrol FS of Spain after a successful trial with the team recently.
Futsal player Pham Duc Hoa will play at Spanish O Parrulo Ferrol FS in 2020 season (Photo: www.oparrulofs.es)
Hoa and his teammate Tran Van Vu from national champion Thai Son Nam were invited to O Parrulo Ferrol for two-month trial in November.
Their performance during this time impressed the club’s managers who finally want to have them for this season’s schedule. However, Thai Son Nam’s boss Tran Anh Tu agreed to release Hoa only as he wanted Vu to continue with his team in 2020.
On their website, O Parrulo Ferrol posted that Hoa would wear the jersey No 19 while no more details of the contract was revealed.
O Parrulo compete in the Premiera Division, the highest level of Spain’s futsal system. The team is managed by Hector Souto who experienced Vietnam’s futsal environment for several years.
O Parrulo finished at eleventh among 16 teams last season. After 18 matches, they won five, drew five and lost eight to finish with 20 points.
Hoa was a key player of Thai Son Nam and the national team for years. He won Silver Ball statue for second best futsal player of 2017, a Bronze Ball in 2018 and is in the shortlist of Golden Ball in 2019.
Hoa, 28, will make his official appearance with the new club after next month’s Asian Futsal Championship./.
