Society President attends festival of great national unity in Lai Chau President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the festival of great national unity in communes of Khong Lao, Muong So, Hoang Then in Phong Tho district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on November 11, on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of Traditional Day of Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18).

Society Copyright registrations rise up to 10% each year: Workshop The registrations of copyright and relevant rights in Vietnam increased from 8-10% annually over the past years, heard a workshop held by the Copyright Office of Vietnam (COV) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hanoi on November 11.

Society Measures sought to facilitate work permit, visa application for foreign labourers Measures to remove obstacles in procedures in applying for work permits and visas for foreign labourers, especially those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), were discussed at an event in Ho Chi Minh City on November 10.

Society Thanh Hoa province works hard to fight IUU fishing The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the north-central province of Thanh Hoa has taken a series of measures to strictly handle organisations and individuals that broker and bring fishing vessels to illegally exploit seafood in foreign waters as part of its efforts to combat combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.