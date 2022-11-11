Vietnamese - German University a “lighthouse” in bilateral relations: Deputy PM
The Vietnamese - German University (VGU) will become a "lighthouse" project in the relationship between the two countries and a bright spot in Vietnam’s tertiary education system in the coming time, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
The Deputy PM made the remaks at a ceremony to inaugrate a campus of the Binh Duong-based VGU held by the Ministry of Education and Training in the southern province on November 11.
Cooperation with Germany’s State of Hessen for the university project is an important choice, not only for tertiary education development in Vietnam but also for building a long-term strategic cooperation relationship between the two countries, he said.
He hoped the VGU will become a leading university for training and scientific research activities, and an ideal study and research environment for Vietnamese and foreign students. He expressed his belief that the project will contribute to strengthening the comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Germany.
Covering an area of 50.5 hectares, the campus has total investment of nearly 200 million USD sourced from the World Bank’s preferential loans and the Vietnamese Government's corresponding capital. It is designed with a university-urban ecosystem, including lecture halls, five academic buildings and 21 international standard laboratories, a sports centre, a technical centre, canteens, and a dormitory area.
At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)It is expected to train 6,000 students by 2030 in accordance with international and German university standards. By applying the "triangle of knowledge" which is education - research - innovation, the university aims to fully integrate into the global scientific community.
The university also serves as a bridge of friendship and educational cooperation between Germany, its State of Hessen and Vietnam. The two countries signed a tripartite intergovernmental agreement on the development of the VGU in 2020, which is expected to turn the university into a leading research university in ASEAN, focusing on sustainable development, 4.0 technology and environmental technology./.