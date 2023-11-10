At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang (VNA) – A ceremony was held in the northern province of Ha Giang on November 10 to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between UNESCO Global Geopark Dong Van Karst Plateau and aspiring UNESCO Global Geopark Mine-Akiyoshidai Karst Plateau of Japan.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Duc Quy said through the cooperation programme, both sides will assist each other in all aspects, thereby promoting the sustainability of both geoparks. He suggested that they should cooperate in investment and sustainable economic development, such as tourism and production of traditional handicraft products in which both sides have strengths.



Takahiro Koda, Director of the Mine - Akiyoshidai Karst Plateau, described Japan as one of the top destinations for Vietnamese tourists and Vietnam as a preferred destination for Japanese travellers.



Via the programme, the two geoparks will facilitate tourism cooperation activities, exchange of delegations, and promote marketing efforts to attract tourists.



At the signing ceremony, both sides discussed effective measures to tap the potential advantages and support each other in developing sustainable tourism.



They will step up tourism training activities aimed at improving the quality of products and services. Dialogues involving university students, interns and student exchanges will be organised. Various cultural exchanges, festivals, events, investment promotion activities, market surveys, and tourist exchanges between the two destinations are also planned.



Dong Van Karst Plateau was recognised by UNESCO as a Global Geopark in 2010, boasting unique cultural, historical, geological values, and majestic landscapes.



The number of visitors to Ha Giang, which was only 2,000 in 2010, has increased rapidly, reaching 2.2 million in 2022, and is expected to exceed 3 million this year.



At the 10th International Conference on UNESCO Global Geopark held in Morocco in early September, the Dong Van Karst Plateau was continued to be recognised as a UNESCO Global Geopark for the third time by the UNESCO Global Geopark Council.



On September 6, Ha Giang was honoured to be named the top emerging destination in Asia at the World Travel Awards./.