Politics President’s amnesty decision officially announced The 2021 amnesty decision of the Vietnamese President was announced at a press conference held in Hanoi on August 31.

Politics Law building and enforcement by 2030 debated The strategy on building and perfecting the legal system and law enforcement by 2030 towards 2045 was discussed at the first meeting of sub-committee No. 1 in Hanoi on August 31, under the chair of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Lao ambassador to France congratulates Vietnam on 76th National Day Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang on August 30 received his Lao counterpart Yong Chanthalangsy, who came to offer congratulations on Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2).

Politics Congratulations to Malaysia on 64th National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended his congratulations to King of Malaysia Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on the 64th National Day of the country (August 31).