Vietnamese, Lao PMs co-chair Inter-Governmental Committee’s meeting
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao host Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Vientiane on January 12.
The meeting, held on January 11-12, saw the attendance of representatives from more than 20 ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries.
The two sides agreed to concretise conclusions by the two Politburos as well as the agreement on the 2023 cooperation plan in order to boost collaboration across spheres.
They will also work to create changes in partnerships in economy, culture, education, health care, and science-technology, raise the efficiency of investment, and promote socio-economic infrastructure development in Laos.
The two countries agreed to focus on the implementation of joint statements and agreements reached by the two Politburos and others, including the one inked at the 45th meeting./.