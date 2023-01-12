The meeting, held on January 11-12, saw the attendance of representatives from more than 20 ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries.

The two sides agreed to concretise conclusions by the two Politburos as well as the agreement on the 2023 cooperation plan in order to boost collaboration across spheres.

They will also work to create changes in partnerships in economy, culture, education, health care, and science-technology, raise the efficiency of investment, and promote socio-economic infrastructure development in Laos.

The two countries agreed to focus on the implementation of joint statements and agreements reached by the two Politburos and others, including the one inked at the 45th meeting./.

VNA