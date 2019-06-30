The Vietnamese delegation meets overseas Vietnamese firms in Germany (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – The Foreign Ministry’s Department of Foreign Affairs Provincial and the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany held a programme in Berlin, Germany on June 27-28 to popularise Vietnamese localities, with representatives from Dak Lak, Lang Son, Yen Bai provinces taking part.



The Vietnamese delegation paid courtesy calls to Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Norbert Barthe and President of the state parliament of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Birgit Hesse. They attended a seminar on connecting Vietnamese localities and businesses with counterparts in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state.



The delegation also visited several German financial companies and organisations and held working sessions with overseas Vietnamese enterprises in the country.



Since the establishment of the Vietnam-Germany bilateral strategic partnership in 2011, ties between the two countries’ localities have expanded across the fields of national defence-security, economy, trade, investment, science-technology and tourism.



The host side affirmed they paid attention to bolstering extensive and mutually-beneficial ties with Vietnamese localities and enterprises, especially in fields of Germany’s strength and Vietnam’s demand.



The seminar afforded both sides a chance to seek business opportunities in diverse areas, ranging from economy, trade, investment, finance, education-training, science-technology to tourism.



Representatives from overseas Vietnamese companies in Germany expressed wish to help Vietnamese localities, particularly Dak Lak, Lang Son and Yen Bai, tap opportunities to expand their presence in the German market, given that the Free Trade Agreement and Investment Protection Agreement between Vietnam and the European Union will be signed in Hanoi on June 30 and ratified in the near future.-VNA