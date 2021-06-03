Business FDI in industrial parks, economic zones up over 10 pct. in first five months Local industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) attracted about 6.02 billion USD in both registered capital of 291 new foreign-invested projects and additional capital into existing ones in the first five months of 2021, an increase of about 10.3 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.

Business HCM City’s retail market vibrant despite COVID-19 Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City in particular are considered to hold promise for retailers from home and abroad on the back of the large, young population and rising consumer price index amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business HCM City to automate labour-intensive industries Ho Chi Minh City has announced a programme to have its labour-intensive sectors use more technology instead.

Business Bright prospects for fresh Vietnamese lychees in Australia Australian importers and owners of supermarkets and grocery stores have said they believe Vietnamese lychees will gain much favour among Australian consumers this year and sell quickly thanks to their high quality.