Vietnamese NA Chairman’s policy speech makes headlines on Indonesian media
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s speech at a policy dialogue themed “The Vietnam - Indonesia Steadfast Strategic Partnership: Striving for A Dynamic and Inclusive Asia and Pacific Region of Peace, Cooperation, and Development” has grabbed the attention of the Indonesian media.
Hue delivered the speech at the event held by the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) in Jakarta on August 5 as part of his official visit to the archipelago nation.
Hue delivered the speech at the event held by the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) in Jakarta on August 5 as part of his official visit to the archipelago nation.
In his remarks, Hue called Indonesia as a leading ASEAN country in seeking peaceful solutions to peace and cooperation, reported Antara – the national news agency of Indonesia.
It cited him as saying that the similarities in culture and the founding ideology of the two peoples, geographical proximity, historical ties, as well as the shared aspirations for peace form the natural bond between Indonesia and Vietnam, and carry values that have stood the test of time.
He viewed Indonesia as home to many inspiring ideas that transcend the region, where thoughts of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening and non-alignment have long been Indonesia's philosophies for foreign affairs and shared by many countries.
Indonesia and Vietnam also share a deep cultural affinity, he continued, noting that since the 7th century, there have been exchanges and connections in trade, culture, linguistics, and anthropology between the ancient kingdoms of Vietnam and Indonesia. The two countries share long-term development of agriculture, in addition to similar architectural features.
The NA leader added that Indonesia is a close friend as well as a good neighbour who has accompanied Vietnam for a long time in the past. It was the first country in Southeast Asia to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, in 1955. President Ho Chi Minh and President Sukarno had the same views and visions on a peaceful and developing world, according to Antara.
In its article, Republik Merdeka (Independent Republic), an online media platform, reported that the Vietnamese NA Chairman praised long-standing relations with Indonesia and encouraged cross-sectoral cooperation for the 21st century.
He held that in the context of geographical proximity and close historical relations, the two countries should continue to strive for common aspirations to create peace and stability in the region, especially in the 21st century, which is considered an important era for the Indo-Pacific region.
According to Republik Merdeka, Hue stressed the importance of creating security and prosperity for all countries in the world, which is in line with Indonesia's ideology of continuing to seek peaceful solutions.
For this reason, in an effort to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries, Hue encouraged cooperation in various fields between Vietnam and Indonesia, such as connectivity in terms of politics, security, economic trade, culture, social affairs and exchanges between their people.
“Cross-sectoral cooperation is very important for this region, where the security and prosperity of the Indo-Asia Pacific was born. The two countries must unite to achieve common goals in this era," he went on.
Republik Merdeka also cited Hue as emphasising that the two countries must prioritise behaviour that is in line with the principles of the United Nations and international law.
According to the top legislator, the 10 principles of the 1955 Bandung Conference, such as peace, coexistence with values, and respect for sovereignty, should also be used as an important guide for the two countries in establishing cooperation and overcoming common challenges. By implementing these principles, it is hoped that Indonesia and Vietnam can further pave the way for stronger cooperation between the two countries, the newswire added.
Pikiran Rakyat (People's Mind) and Indoraya (Great Indonesia) newspapers also reported that the NA Chairman of Vietnam highly valued the role of Indonesia as the leading ASEAN country in seeking peaceful solution and cooperation for the region, and called on ASEAN members to quickly seek peaceful solutions.