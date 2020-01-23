Vietnamese natural beauty products available in UK
A collection of 47 made-in-Vietnam natural cosmetics with the brand of Nature Queen were rolled out in London, the United Kingdom, on January 22.
Nature Queen products put on sale at Longdan supermarket (Source: VNA)
The products made by Vietnam-based Sao Thai Duong JSC are officially put on sale at Longdan, the largest Vietnamese Cash & Carry in the UK, following a launching ceremony attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Tran Ngoc An.
An said he is happy to see more and more Vietnamese products become popular among British consumers.
The collection includes shampoos, air conditioners, hair-growth and hair loss helper essential oils, anti-aging and anti-wrinkle skincare products and more, made from natural materials.
The products will be sold at six Longdan stores in London, said Tran Thi Huong Lien, co-founder and deputy director of Sao Thai Duong. The company expects the number of its products available in the UK will reach 130 in the near future, she added.
British consumers today are more favoured of natural beauty products that cause no harm to the environment and human health, so Longdan has selected Nature Queen products because they can meet requirements of the local market, said chairman of the Longdan supermarket chain Huynh Xuan Long.
The Vietnam-UK trade has been growing constantly with revenues reaching about 7 billion USD last year, up 10 percent from 2018. The UK has remained one of Vietnam’s top trade and investment partner in Europe./.