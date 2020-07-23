Sci-Tech Digital transformation key to media survival While news agencies are facing decreasing revenues from readership, advertisement and the State budget, digital transformation is required to help media survive, develop and catch up with the developments of the region and the world, said Hoang Vinh Bao, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications.

Society Remains of 52 soldiers reburied in Dong Thap province Remains of 52 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who laid down their lives during wartime were reburied at the Tam Nong Martyrs’ Cemetery in Tam Nong district, the southern province of Dong Thap, on July 22.

Society Legal procedures started against three for appropriation of secret documents The investigation police agency under the Ministry of Public Security on July 21 officially launched legal procedures against three persons and put them into temporary detention for appropriating state secret documents, an official of the ministry said on July 22.

Society An Giang mobilises 806 billion VND to build rural bridges The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has mobilised more than 806 billion VND (35 million USD) has been mobilised over the last few years to build 581 new rural bridges.