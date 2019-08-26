HCM City (VNA) – A Vietnam-Poland trade exchange programme has been held in Ho Chi Minh City, giving a chance for businesses of both nations to seek partnerships in various fields.



Most of the Polish firms at the event, held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s HCM City Branch and the Polish Chamber of Commerce, are in the food and food processing sector.



Statistics showed that in the first four months of 2019, Vietnam-Poland trade value exceeded 494 million USD, with Vietnam importing goods worth more than 84 million USD.



Vietnam mostly exported aquatic products, garments, plastic products, grains, coffee, and footwear to Poland.



The European country has high demand for rice, farm produce, cooking oil, organic food and healthy products from Vietnam.



As of April 2019, Poland ranked 39th out of 131 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with 15 projects worth 182 million USD. Polish-invested projects in Vietnam focus mostly on real estate, processing and manufacturing industry and information and communications technology.



Meanwhile, Vietnam had three projects in Poland with about 8 million USD in service and food industry, including a Vinamilk-run project with investment of 3 million USD.-VNA