Business Petrol prices up over 400 VND in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices rose by more than 400 VND from 3pm on January 11, the fourth increase in a row, following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnamese businesses set mixed targets After performing well last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have prepared new plans for 2021. While some firms, such as GELEX, have doubled their targeted profits, others which reported good results in 2020 have lowered their expectations.

Business Bright future tipped for Vietnam’s e-commerce market Vietnam’s e-commerce market is forecast to continue growing strongly in the time to come thanks to a big population with high rates of young people and internet users.

Business Domestic cement sales forecast to increase but export to slow down The cement industry is forecast to see a significant increase in domestic sales in 2021, driven by investment in infrastructure, foreign direct investment inflow and the recovery of the real estate market. However, exports are set to slow down.