Vietnamese products to be promoted in Singapore
The Vietnam National Brands Week 2021 in Singapore – Hybrid Expo on Halal and Processed Food Products will be organised in Singapore from August 23-28 in both face-to-face and online forms by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore.
The event is hoped to offer a good chance for Vietnamese businesses to promote Halal and processed food products in the island city-state, thus strengthening trade cooperation in food and agriculture to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the first event of this kind to be held in Singapore with the aim of increasing awareness among the Singaporean business community and consumers about Vietnam's national brands.
According to Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Singapore Tran Thu Quynh, 36 Vietnamese enterprises registered to exhibit about 500 high-quality food brands at the event, including tea, coffee, nuts, spices, sauces, beverages, dairy and pastry products, fruits and fruit powders, dried sea food, canned food.
The expo is a great effort of the MoIT to support Vietnamese businesses in strengthening their international promotion activities and seeking export orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Quynh said.
In the framework of the expo, an online trade conference for Halal products and processed foods of Vietnam and Singapore, and a offline business-to-business (B2B) matching event will be organised, enabling businesses of both sides to interact and exchange information on benefits of free trade agreements, products and other business procedures./.