Business Vietjet resumes first international service from Thailand to Da Nang Budget carrier Vietjet on March 27 resumed the first international service to the central city Da Nang from Bangkok, Thailand, reaffirming its leading role as the largest flight capacity provider between the two countries while pioneering in boosting the post-pandemic recovery of tourism and trade connectivity across the region.

Business Vietnam, Grenada boost cooperation in trade, investment The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and Grenada, in collaboration with the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), recently held a seminar in both in-person and online formats to promote cooperation in investment between the two countries.

Business Da Nang resumes international air routes The central city of Da Nang resumed inbound and outbound international commercial flights from March 27 after two years of interruption due to COVID-19.

Business PM asks youths to make Vietnam strong in start-up Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stressed the need to improve the start-up movement in both quantity and quality so as to soon make Vietnam become a strong country in this field.