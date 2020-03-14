Vietnamese students in RoK receive support to fight COVID-19
The Vietnamese Students' Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) (VSAK) has swiftly taken measures to support students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.
VSAK Chairman Tran Thien Quang said the association has constantly updated information related to the epidemic, and disseminated disease prevention instructions on its fan page and website.
The association collected information on Vietnamese students in the RoK’s epidemic-hit areas - Daegu and North Gyeongsang, and passed on the information to the Vietnamese Embassy in the country and local authority, in order to work out plans to provide suitable assistance to the students.
A fund-raising programme was launched on March 3 to support Vietnamese student in the country, especially those in Daegu and North Gyeongsang, he said.
Additionally, the association has also used its own budget, and cooperated with organizations of Vietnamese people in the RoK to support the students in epidemic-hit areas.
According to statistics of the National Institute for International Education (NIIED) of the RoK, Vietnam ranked second globally in the number of students in the RoK with 37,500 people, accounting for 23.4 percent of the total 160,000 foreign students here. About 3,500 Vietnamese students are pursuing their study in Daegu and North Gyeongsang./.