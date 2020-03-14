Society Embassy in Germany supports OVs amid COVID-19 fight The Embassy of Vietnam in Germany has closely stayed in touch with and provided guidance on COVID-19 prevention for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and students in the European nation.

Society Vietnam slips in global talent competitive index Vietnam ranked 96th out of 132 countries and territories in the 2020 Global Talent Competitive Index (GTCI), dropping five places compared to the previous year.

Society VYEA raises funding for SARS-CoV-2 test kit production The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA) has raised 5 billion VND (217,000 USD) from individuals and businesses in support of the production of 10,000 sets of SARS-CoV-2 test kit, its Chairman Dang Hong Anh said on March 13.

Society Ministry postpones national high school graduation exam again The Ministry of Education and Training on March 13 sent an urgent official dispatch to cities and provinces across the country on the newly-adjusted 2019 - 2020 academic year calendar.