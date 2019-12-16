Vietnamese students intensify connectivity with Japanese firms
Participants in the exchange pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – Nearly 200 international students, including those from Vietnam, have engaged in an exchange with representatives of 40 Japanese companies and organisations in Japan’s Aichi prefecture.
The annual event was held at the Nagoya Institute of Technology on December 14 by the Vietnam Alumni Association in Aichi prefecture (VARONET), the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in the Tokai region and some relevant organisations.
The participating businesspeople introduced their enterprises’ operation as well as their employment demands and criteria towards foreigners.
On this occasion, graduates shared experience in seeking jobs at Japanese firms with students. They also exchanged experience in integrating in the host society.
Speaking at the event, Professor Yamamoto Izumi from the Nagoya Institute of Technology said the number of foreign students in Aichi is one the rise and these students come from different countries.
This has created opportunities for businesses in Aichi and its adjacent localities to employ quality workers although recruiting young labourers has become an urgent need in Japan, he said.
VARONET President Pham Duy Tung said the event has marked a development step in human resources cooperation between Vietnam and Aichi in particular and Japan in general./.