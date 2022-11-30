Politics Hanoi, Berlin seek ways to bolster cooperation A Hanoi delegation led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen has visited Germany, aiming to boost the friendship and cooperation with Berlin.

Politics National Assembly Chairman begins official visit to Australia National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the Vietnamese NA's delegation arrived in Canberra on November 29 evening (local time), starting an official visit to Australia from November 30 - December 3 at the invitation of Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick, and President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines.

Politics Condolences to Belarus over death of Belarusian Foreign Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on November 28 expressed condolences on the death of Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei.

Politics President sends greetings on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29), President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent greetings to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on November 29.