Vietnamese, Thai localities foster cooperation
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Governor of Thailand’s Udon Thani province Wanchai Kongkasem (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Governor of Thailand’s Udon Thani province Wanchai Kongkasem exchanged views on economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as the demand for collaboration between their localities in their recent working session.
Thanh visited Udon Thani, home to the biggest community of Thai people of the Vietnamese origin, from November 26-29, aiming to seek measures to enhance partnerships between the two countries’ localities in investment, trade, economy, tourism and culture, and people-to-people exchange.
The ambassador suggested Udon Thani step up business connectivity and pay more attention to cooperation with Vietnam’s localities, expressing his hope that Udon Thani and Vietnam’s northern province of Thai Nguyen will soon reach a cooperation agreement in the time ahead.
He also proposed the local authorities push ahead with the implementation of a project building a Vietnamese street in Udon Thani, and facilitate the construction of a Vietnamese cultural centre in the province, and create more favourable conditions for Thai businesses and people of the Vietnamese origin to live and work in the locality.
For his part, Kongkasem thanked the ambassador for his efforts in linking Udon Thani with Vietnamese cities and provinces, referring to the Vietnam-Thailand-Laos business forum which was held on the occasion of Thanh’s visit to the province.
Udon Thani always supports Vietnamese-origin people and Vietnamese firms in the locality, he said, pledging to work to accelerate the street project.
While in the province, Thanh and his host also discussed educational cooperation in the time ahead./.