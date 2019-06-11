At the event (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A collection of ‘ao dai’ (Vietnamese traditional long dress) of well-known designer Dang Thi Minh Hanh has been introduced for the first time to Russian fashion-lovers, art critics and researchers.



The fashion show in Moscow on June 10 was part of the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam in 2019.



The collection comprises of 60 sets of ‘ao dai’ made of silk, with brocade patterns frequently used by Vietnamese ethnic people. The patterns were hand-woven by female members of ethnic groups across the country.



Speaking at the event, designer Minh Hanh said she is planning a larger ‘ao dai’ show in Russia in August, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Russian Empress Catherine II.-VNA