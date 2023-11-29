Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left, second row) and

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz witness the signing of a Letter of Intent on cooperation between Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines and Turkish Airlines on November 29 signed a Letter of Intent to promote cooperation in the field of air cargo transport to bring long-term value to customers and both airlines.

Accordingly, they will promote cooperation in the field of cargo transport and study the possibility of establishing a joint venture in charge of cargo transport, ensuring quick and convenient transportation thanks to a wide network, and diverse destinations and flight schedules. The combination of their resources will help them optimise their fleet and increase competitiveness in the region.

Dang Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam Airlines, laid emphasis on the mutually beneficial cooperation, and noted hope that it will make Vietnam one of the leading goods transshipment centres in the Asia-Pacific. Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi also expressed his hope that the collaboration will create a premise for more opportunities in the future and benefit both countries and the two national flag carriers./.