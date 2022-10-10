Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and the embassy’s staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Croatia (Photo: VNA)

She held that Vietnam and Croatia should enhance their bilateral cooperation as the two countries still have substantial opportunities and potential for stronger collaboration.Vietnam would act as a gateway for Croatia to access other Southeast Asian nations, while Croatia can help Vietnamese businesses step up investment in European countries, the leader noted.For her part, Thao stressed the significance of Xuan’s visit to the bilateral diplomatic ties, and pledged to work, together with the embassy’s staff, to contribute to cooperation between the two countries./.