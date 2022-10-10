Vietnamese Vice President begins official visit to Croatia
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and a delegation of Vietnam arrived in Zagreb on October 9 afternoon (local time), beginning their official visit to Croatia.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (left) and Croatian State Secretary for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Zdenko Lucić (Photo: VNA)
The delegation was welcomed at Zagreb international airport by Croatian State Secretary for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Zdenko Lucić, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary and Croatia Nguyen Thi Bich Thao, Croatian Ambassador to Malaysia and Vietnam Ivan Velimir Starcevic, and staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary and Croatia.
Later on the day, Xuan met with the embassy’s staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Croatia, during which she briefed them on Vietnam’s successes in COVID-19 prevention and control, and economic development, especially in the first nine months of this year.
Regarding Vietnam-Croatia relations, the Vice President noted with pleasure cooperation achievements in different areas like economy, politics and culture, and appreciated Croatia's support to Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and the embassy’s staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Croatia (Photo: VNA)She held that Vietnam and Croatia should enhance their bilateral cooperation as the two countries still have substantial opportunities and potential for stronger collaboration.
Vietnam would act as a gateway for Croatia to access other Southeast Asian nations, while Croatia can help Vietnamese businesses step up investment in European countries, the leader noted.
For her part, Thao stressed the significance of Xuan’s visit to the bilateral diplomatic ties, and pledged to work, together with the embassy’s staff, to contribute to cooperation between the two countries./.