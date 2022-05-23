Culture - Sports Festival seeks to promote friendship among Vietnamese, Lao border provinces Nine Vietnamese provinces and 10 Lao provinces along the shared borderline will participate in the third cultural, sports and tourism exchange festival, scheduled to be held in the northern province of Dien Bien in September.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam tops SEA Games 31 medal tally with 205 golds Vietnam has wrapped up their SEA Games 31 run at the top of the medal table with 205 golds. Thailand came second with 92 golds and Indonesia third with 69.

Culture - Sports Dong Thap sets World Record for making 200 lotus-based dishes The World Records Union (WorldKings) and the Vietnam Records Organisation (Vietkings) have recognised the first Dong Thap Lotus Festival 2022 as the world's largest event of processing and presentation of 200 lotus-based dishes.