Vietnamese weightlifters set six new records at SEA Games 31
Weightlifter Pham Minh Quang (left) earns Vietnam a SEA Games silver medal in the men's over 89kg on May 22. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese weightlifters have established six new SEA Games records and claimed three gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the region's biggest sport event.
On the last day of competition on May 22, Vietnam earned two silvers in the men’s 89kg and over 89kg categories and a bronze in the women’s over 71kg.
Pham Thi Hong Thanh set three new records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in the women's 64kg event held a day earlier.
Thanh lifted a total of 230kg – 104kg in snatch, and 126kg in clean and jerk, 6kg and 2kg higher than the old records, respectively. Her total lifting was far higher than the previous SEA Games record of 214 kg.
Despite an injury, Hoang Thi Duyen, from Giay ethnic minority group, managed to break two SEA Games records in snatch and total lift in the women’s 59kg category.
Meanwhile, Lai Gia Thanh has also set a new record in snatch for the men’s 55kg category.
Thailand continued dominating in weightlifting this year, winning six golds to lead the medal tally./.