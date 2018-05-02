Top Shorts' certificate of Best Trailer presented to director Nguyen Nghiem Nhan (Photo:topshorts.net)

- Vietnamese film ‘Thu Thuy – Mosaic Dreams’, directed by Nguyen Nghiem Nhan, has won two awards at the Top Shorts monthly competition for April.Director Nguyen Nghiem Nhan of Vietnam Television received the “Best Trailer” tittle, while his real-life character – painter Nguyen Thu Thuy – was honoured with the “Inspiring Woman in a film” award.The documentary was filmed at different periods since 2006, following several public art projects by Thuy, which began with a mosaic road along the Red River dyke in Hanoi. The project, which aimed to decorate 6km of the cement dike protecting the city from the river, was carried out by both Vietnamese and international artists in celebration of the 1,000th anniversary of the capital.Thuy later did several other works in Truong Sa Lon island (Truong Sa or Spratly archipelago) and Choisy le Roi (France).Top Shorts described the Vietnamese film in its certificate as “A captivating visual experience. A celebration of the power of public art.”Thuy said the scene of a mosaic national flag spanning 312 square metres in Truong Sa Lon island was among the most favourite ones for the entire film crew, as it sent to the world a message on Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty.The Top Shorts is the world's leading online film festival, held annually in Los Angeles in the US. It attracts international entries of short films of less than 40 minutes. Each month the festival will honour excellent films in various categories.-VNA