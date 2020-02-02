Vietnamese youths join international exchange programme in India
Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh (third from left) meets with the Vietnamese delegation at the exchange programme (Photo: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – A Vietnamese youth delegation recently participated in an international exchange programme in New Delhi at the invitation of India’s National Cadet Corps.
Attending the event were also representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, Singapore and Sri Lanka.
According to Secretary of the Binh Phuoc provincial Youth Union Tran Quoc Duy, head of the delegation, during the exchange, 13 Vietnamese youngsters actively promoted the image of Vietnam as a friendly and hospitable country to international friends.
They also showed the dynamism and creativity of Vietnamese young people in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Duy said.
During the exchange programme, Vietnamese youths were honoured to meet with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh.
They had an opportunity to visit popular historical sites in India such as Albert Hall Museum, Hawa Mahal Wind Castle, Amber Fort, and Taj Mahal Temple.
They also met with Vietnamese students in India to exchange learning opportunities and activities to connect Vietnamese youths in India./.