Two-way trade between Vietnam and India experienced a year-on-year rise of 40 percent to reach 10.69 billion USD in 2018, according to statistics released by the General Department of Vietnam Customs.The increase was mainly due to the value of Vietnamese exports hitting 6.54 billion USD, up 74.2 percent against 2017.Among staples, machinery, equipment and parts recorded the strongest turnover with nearly 1.7 billion USD, up close to 427 percent year-on-year.Mobile phones and parts came next at more than 814 million USD, up 49.16 percent, followed by computers, electronics and parts at 800 million USD, up 63.04 percent, and metal and metal-made products at nearly 578 million USD, up 23.49 percent.Meanwhile, Vietnam imported 4.15 billion USD worth of goods from India, a year-on-year rise of 6.95 percent, mostly production materials and machinery and parts.The two countries are working towards 15 billion USD in bilateral trade by 2020.-VNA