World Vietnam becomes Vice President of UN General Assembly Vietnam has been elected as one of the Vice Presidents of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s 77th session, representing the Asia-Pacific region.

Politics ☀ Morning digest on June 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Peace, friendship insignia conferred upon Australian Ambassador The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on June 7 bestowed its “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia upon outgoing Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie for her contribution to promoting mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the two nations.