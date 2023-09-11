"Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Towards Green Growth" seminar to take place this week
A seminar themed "Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Towards Green Growth", co-organised by Vietnam News, the country's English language daily newspaper, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), is to take place on September 12 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The seminar is expected to saw the attendance by leaders from various Vietnamese ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, as well as top officials from the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). Additionally, representatives of several provinces and cities in Vietnam, along with many experts and businesses from both nations, will participate in this significant event.
During the seminar, participants will discuss perspectives on green growth from both sides, opportunities and challenges in realising Vietnam's Green Growth Strategy for the 2021-2030 period and the vision for 2050, the impact and significance of Japan's support for green growth in the Southeast Asian country, suggestions for attracting investment from Japan for green growth, and recommendations from businesses to help implement the strategy.
