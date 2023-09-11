Business Exports, investments remain Vietnam’s economic growth driver: Insiders Exports and investments will continue driving Vietnam's economic growth in the remainder of this year, helping the nation realise the growth target of 6-6.5%, according to insiders.

Business More unprecedented opportunities to boost Vietnam-US trade ties: minister The historic Vietnam visit by US President Joe Biden and the upgrade of bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership will create unprecedented opportunities to promote new and breakthrough cooperation areas, and to build Vietnam’s capacity to truly join the global value chains, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.