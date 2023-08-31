Culture - Sports HCM City to hold hot-air balloon show to celebrate National Day Hot air balloon performances will be held on September 2 and 3 on Nguyen Thien Thanh street in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc city to celebrate the National Day (September 2).

Culture - Sports Football academy launched in Vietnam The Park Hang-seo International Football Academy officially opened in Hanoi on August 30, marking a development of youth football in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese players among the best at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 The World Football Federation (FIFA) on August 23 announced the best players, by position, at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Three members of the Vietnamese team - Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Tran Thi Thu, and Le Thi Diem My - were named.

Culture - Sports Art exchange brings ASEAN countries closer The Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) in coordination with embassies of ASEAN countries in the capital city organised an international art exchange programme to celebrate the 56th founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8) and the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).