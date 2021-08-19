Business Domestic Advisory Group set up under EVFTA Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has signed a decision on the establishment of a Domestic Advisory Group (DAG) under Article 13.15 of Chapter 13 on Trade and Sustainable Development, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

Business Techwire Asia: Vietnam could become green energy powerhouse in Asia Vietnam has shown the world its capability to accelerate clean energy solutions, with the highest installed capacity of solar power in Southeast Asia and the government’s commitment to boosting energy supply and strong public demand for improved air quality, the Malaysia-based Techwire Asia news website said in an article on August 19.

Business Realty stocks attract foreign investment funds The securities market is witnessing foreign investment funds like Dragon Capital, VinaCapital and PYN Elite Fund making transactions involving and big investments in real estate stocks.