Vietnam’s animal feed, raw material imports reach 4.27 billion USD
Vietnam spends 4.27 billion USD importing animal feed and raw materials in the first 10 months of this year (Photo: congthuong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam spent a total of 4.27 billion USD importing animal feed and raw materials in the first 10 months of this year, down 5.2% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Customs.
In October alone, the import value reached 451.5 million USD, up 7.5% month-on-month and 12.6% year-on-year.
With 1.21 billion USD in the January-October period, Argentina was Vietnam’s biggest exporter of animal feed and raw materials, accounting for 28.2% of the Southeast Asian country’s total import value of these products. It was followed by Brazil (19.1%), and the US (14.1%).
In the period, Vietnam spent 261 million USD buying animal feed and raw materials from the Southeast Asian market, down 15% year-on-year./.