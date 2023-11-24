Vietnam’s animal feed, raw material imports reach 4.27 billion USD hinh anh 1Vietnam spends 4.27 billion USD importing animal feed and raw materials in the first 10 months of this year (Photo: congthuong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam spent a total of 4.27 billion USD importing animal feed and raw materials in the first 10 months of this year, down 5.2% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Customs.

In October alone, the import value reached 451.5 million USD, up 7.5% month-on-month and 12.6% year-on-year.

With 1.21 billion USD in the January-October period, Argentina was Vietnam’s biggest exporter of animal feed and raw materials, accounting for 28.2% of the Southeast Asian country’s total import value of these products. It was followed by Brazil (19.1%), and the US (14.1%).

In the period, Vietnam spent 261 million USD buying animal feed and raw materials from the Southeast Asian market, down 15% year-on-year./.
VNA